Government of Kyrgyzstan assures: Donor funds are spent rationally

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has repeatedly responded to criticism about the use of foreign aid from international financial institutions.

According to the Government, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the republic has received $ 334 million. At least $ 205 million of them have been used. About $ 27 million were allocated to finance the costs of combating the pandemic. The remaining $ 129 million are on the accounts in the National Bank.

There is no talk of any increase in the country’s external debt by billions of US dollars. Government of Kyrgyzstan

«As for the statement about, allegedly, hasty process of ratification of the agreement on the provision of $ 100 million, we note that this is not a loan from the International Monetary Fund. These are funds allocated from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development. These resources have been discussed for a long time. Negotiations with donor started back in February and they were approved in April 2020. Moreover, the use of these funds was included in the budget,» the Cabinet of Ministers stressed.