Donors to provide more than 100,000 schoolchildren with nutritious meals

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of the People’s Republic of China, through the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), will provide more than 100,000 children in the Kyrgyz Republic with nutritious school meals.

A food donation ceremony was held at Kurmanjan Datka school No. 86 in Osh region with the participation of Chinese Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Liu Jiangping, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Osh region Iliyaz Tashbaev and WFP Representative and Country Director in the Kyrgyz Republic Kojiro Nakai.

In 2025, a total of more than 1,700 tons of enriched wheat flour, vegetable oil, rice and lentils will be delivered to more than 300 schools in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.

These schools were chosen by WFP and the Ministry of Education and Science based on poverty levels and nutritional needs.

«WFP is grateful to the Government of China for this new contribution. This support will help address the micronutrient deficiencies that affect primary school children. WFP remains committed to strengthening the school meals programme and promoting the growth of a healthy and successful youth,» Kojiro Nakai, WFP Representative and Country Director, said.

As part of the National School Meals Programme, led by the Ministry of Education and Science and supported by WFP, hot meals have already been introduced in more than 920 schools with the support of various donors.

Each year, WFP not only supplies food products, but also upgrades school canteen infrastructure, provides dining equipment and trains cooks to prepare safe and nutritious meals.
