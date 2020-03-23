17:25
Kyrgyz Government works on opening road transportation with China

Issue of opening of road transportation with China is under consideration. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, work is underway with Russia on supply of medical devices and protective equipment. The day before, 10,000 express tests had already been delivered from there. In addition, the Government works closely with China in this direction, because they have good experience in combating coronavirus.

«As for trade, transportation by road has been suspended as of today. Cargo transportation is carried out without restrictions in full. We are working with business, government agencies and China to permit road transportation. We will additionally inform as soon as the issue is resolved,» Erkin Asrandiev said.
