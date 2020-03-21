Consular Departments of Russia in Kyrgyzstan not to receive citizens

The Consular Department of the Embassy of Russia in Bishkek and the Consulate General in Osh suspended reception of citizens. Website of the diplomatic mission reported.

The decision was made in connection with announcement of the emergency situation regime in Kyrgyzstan. Citizens will be received only in case of emergency.

Calls are received on the telephone numbers of the Consular Department of the Embassy: 0312612616, 0312612615, 0312612617 (during working hours), emergency telephone numbers 0770448577 and the Consulate General in Osh 0322288221 (during working hours), emergency telephone number 0558909005.

Recall, emergency situation regime has been introduced today throughout Kyrgyzstan. At least 14 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the republic.