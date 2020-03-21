Emergency situation regime introduced in Kyrgyzstan

Emergency situation regime is introduced in Kyrgyzstan in connection with outbreak of coronavirus, and it will be in force until further notice. The Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, coronavirus has been registered in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions as of today. Two cases of the virus were confirmed in Bishkek.

«Eight cases of coronavirus were detected in Suzak district, three — in Osh region and one — in Batken region. In this regard, the Security Council held a meeting at which it was decided to introduce an emergency situation regime from March 22 until further notice. Each government agency has developed an action plan. During the emergency situation regime, it is forbidden to travel anywhere, disinfection will be carried out. The Ministry of Health will forecast further situation,» Kubatbek Boronov said.