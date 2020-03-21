10:36
Qatar to build schools, kindergartens, IT lyceums in Kyrgyzstan

The Republic of Qatar will build nine schools, two kindergartens and two IT lyceums in Kyrgyzstan before the start of the new school year. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Meeting of the head of the ministry Kanybek Isakov with the Ambassador of Qatar Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiti took place the day before.

«The Ambassador told that the construction of facilities will be completed before August 2020, and they will be transferred to the Ministry of Education. Four more schools are planned to be built before the end of the year,» the ministry noted.

In addition, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiti told about the possibility of providing budget-funded places in Qatar’s IT and medicine universities.
