134 citizens of Kyrgyzstan remain on cruise ship in Qatar, being repatriated

At least 134 citizens of Kyrgyzstan who had remained on a cruise liner in Qatar have departed from the city of Doha to Saudi Arabia. Presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov reported on Facebook.

According to him, all 134 citizens of Kyrgyzstan will arrive in Riyadh by bus, from where they will fly to Bishkek.

«Organizational matters, as well as negotiations to ensure the passage of citizens through state borders, are being handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our country’s embassies in the respective states,» Askat Alagozov said.

He added that the citizens are expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan on the evening of March 8 on a flight from Riyadh.

In light of recent events in the region, President Sadyr Japarov has ordered the repatriation of Kyrgyzstanis stranded in the Middle East to their homeland. It is noted that organizational matters are under his personal control.

Earlier, 260 citizens were transported from the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan on two special flights.
