Qatari businessmen promised support for project implementation in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Ali Jaber Al Marri, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parties discussed current issues on the Kyrgyzstan-Qatar agenda in various areas of partnership.

In particular, they noted the importance of holding the second meeting of the Kyrgyz-Qatari Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation in Bishkek in 2026, as well as organizing high-level visits.

Bakyt Torobaev expressed his readiness to provide Qatari investors with the necessary assistance in implementing mutually beneficial projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Ali Jaber Al Marri reaffirmed his support for the implementation of previously reached agreements and expressed interest in multilateral cooperation.
