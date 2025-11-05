Doctors from Qatar restore hearing for adult Kyrgyz patients

As part of a charitable mission, six adult patients from different regions of Kyrgyzstan received the opportunity to restore their hearing. The press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, cochlear implant surgeries were successfully and free of charge performed at the National Hospital in collaboration with specialists from Qatar. The necessary surgical materials were provided by the Qatari side. The hospital’s doctors also had the chance to enhance their skills and exchange experience with colleagues in the field of cochlear implantation.

Cochlear implantation is a high-tech surgical procedure that enables people with severe hearing impairments to regain hearing.

Earlier, it was reported that a team of Qatari surgeons had arrived at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare to perform surgeries on children with hearing impairments. A total of 64 children were selected. The charitable mission is ongoing.