Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek

A team of surgeons from Qatar has arrived at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek to perform surgeries on children with hearing impairments.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, the charity mission began on October 30, 2025. Six highly qualified surgeons will perform cochlear implant surgeries. According to the order of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, 64 children have undergone medical examination and selection for the surgeries.

Qatar is fully funding the purchase of the implants and the surgical procedures, as well as providing training for Kyrgyz surgeons and nursing staff. Qatar will also cover the costs of post-operative rehabilitation for the children.

Cochlear implant surgeries have been performed at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare since 2020. Since then, hearing has been restored in over 200 children. Through international cooperation and exchange of experience, access to high-tech medical care for children with hearing impairments in Kyrgyzstan is increasing.

The mission was organized under a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.
