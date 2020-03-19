11:24
Chinese authorities name medicine for coronavirus treatment

Authorities of China named the main medicine, which is planned to be used to treat coronavirus patients. It is anti-flu drug Avigan. NHK TV channel reports.

Zhang Xinmin, director of the National Center for Biotechnology Development of the People’s Republic of China, told that testing was conducted on patients in Wuhan and Shenzhen. A total of 240 and 80 patients, respectively, took part in the studies.

After use of the medicine, the temperature of the patients returned to normal in two and a half days. If the drug was not taken by a patient, then this process took four days. In addition, Avigan accelerated cough treatment twice.

Three cases of coronavirus infection in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan were reported yesterday. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.

An emergency regime has been introduced in Suzak district.
