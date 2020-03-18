12:33
Emergency situation regime introduced in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan

By the order of the head of Suzak district administration — the head of the Civil Defense Department of the district, Ermekbai Omoshev, an emergency situation regime is introduced in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. The state administration of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region reports.

According to the order for the emergency situation period, the following measures and temporary restrictions are introduced:

  • Stepping up protection of public order, protection of especially important state and strategic facilities, as well as facilities ensuring life-sustaining activity of the population and functioning of transport;
  • Suspension of activities of crowded objects;
  • Restriction on entry into the territory of Suzak district, as well as departure from the territory of the district by all means of transport, with the exception of members of the district emergency response center.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic stated today that three cases of coronavirus were registered in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Citizens who came from Saudi Arabia are among the infected.
