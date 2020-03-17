Russian Tomsk city suspends bus service to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

Since March 16, all international bus routes from Tomsk have been suspended for one month due to closure of border with Kazakhstan. Passengers who previously purchased tickets can return them at box offices. Vtomske.ru website says.

The operations control centre of the city bus station informed that the restrictions would last until April 15.

Earlier, passengers from Tomsk bus station could leave for Pavlodar, Semey, Karaganda (via Nur-Sultan), Ust-Kamenogorsk (Kazakhstan) and Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan).

The number of patients with coronavirus in Kazakhstan increased to nine, a child is among them, official representative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dias Ahmetsharip, told earlier.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in Kazakhstan since March 16 due to coronavirus.