Kazakhstan declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree imposing a state of emergency in Kazakhstan since March 16 due to coronavirus.

The state of emergency will last until April 15. A state commission will also be created in the country to ensure the state of emergency.

The document provides for imposing restrictions on the entry and departure of all kinds of transport. An exception is made for personnel of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan and foreign states, as well as members of delegations of international organizations.

It was earlier reported that the number of infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached eight people.