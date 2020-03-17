Teenager with knife and cartridges detained in Bishkek

A 14-year-old teenager walking with a knife and four rounds of ammunition was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reported.

The incident occurred in the 12district of the capital. «A taxi driver called 102 and told that a suspicious person with weapons was walking in the southern part of the capital. A patrol police team visited the scene. A knife and four 12-caliber cartridges were confiscated from a 14-year-old teenager during a search. The police went to the house where the guy lives, where they found a 31-year-old landlord with a machine gun with 27 rounds,» the press service said.

The fact was registered under article 253 «Illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation is underway.