Kyrgyzstan’s Government to work seven days a week

«The Government has no days off since today,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a briefing.

According to him, the heads of state bodies and regions, heads of districts day and night will be ready to answer questions from citizens. In addition, the Prime Minister promised that there would be no problems with transportation of goods.

«I twice spoke with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin. We discussed the situation. Of course, there will be restrictions on the movement of citizens. But it will not affect transportation of goods and business. The economy has strong ties. We understand this as our trading partners do,» the Prime Minister said.
