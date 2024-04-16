Kyrgyzstanis to have additional days off in May

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will have five days off in a row in May. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reminded how citizens will rest.

Official days off in May are: May 1 — Labor Day; May 5 — Constitution Day; May 9 — Victory Day.

«According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, days off from May 1 to May 5 have been announced for employees of state and municipal organizations, institutions and enterprises financed from the state budget and working according to a five-day working week schedule. May 9 is also an official public holiday,» the ministry said.

Kyrgyz will work on May 6 (Monday) instead of May 2 (Thursday) and on May 11 (Saturday) instead of May 3 (Friday).

Employees working according to a six-day workweek schedule will have days off on May 1, May 6 and May 9.