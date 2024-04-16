17:29
USD 89.12
EUR 94.98
RUB 0.95
English

Kyrgyzstanis to have additional days off in May

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will have five days off in a row in May. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reminded how citizens will rest.

Official days off in May are: May 1 — Labor Day; May 5 — Constitution Day; May 9 — Victory Day.

«According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, days off from May 1 to May 5 have been announced for employees of state and municipal organizations, institutions and enterprises financed from the state budget and working according to a five-day working week schedule. May 9 is also an official public holiday,» the ministry said.

Kyrgyz will work on May 6 (Monday) instead of May 2 (Thursday) and on May 11 (Saturday) instead of May 3 (Friday).

Employees working according to a six-day workweek schedule will have days off on May 1, May 6 and May 9.
link: https://24.kg/english/291721/
views: 122
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off
Kyrgyzstanis to have 12 days off in March
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves transfer of days off in 2024
Labor Ministry proposes to announce New Year holidays on January 1-7
Kyrgyzstanis to have five days off in November
Officials propose canceling days off on some public holidays in Kyrgyzstan
New Year holidays announced in Kyrgyzstan on January 1-8, 2023
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off in November
Popular
Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards
World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
16 April, Tuesday
16:35
Kyrgyzstanis to have additional days off in May Kyrgyzstanis to have additional days off in May
16:27
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
16:00
Returned territory of Ataturk Park to be used as recreation area
15:46
Bishkek Mayor comments on detention of his deputy Maksatbek Sazykulov
15:27
Youth team of Kyrgyzstan wins medals at Asian Judo Cup