New Year holidays announced in Kyrgyzstan on January 1-8, 2023

New Year holidays are announced in Kyrgyzstan from January 1 to January 8, 2023. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It was made for the rational use of weekends and non-working holidays.

Based on this and in accordance with Article 113 of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, it was decided for employees of state and municipal organizations, institutions and enterprises financed from the state budget, working according a five-day working week schedule, to announce:

January 1 — 8, 2023 days-off and transfer the day-off on January 9, 2023 to a working day on January 3, 2023;

To transfer the day-off on February 25, 2023 to a working day on January 4, 2023;

To transfer the day-off on March 11, 2023 to a working day on January 5, 2023;

To transfer the day-off on March 25, 2023 to a working day on January 6, 2023;

To announce: