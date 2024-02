This working week will be longer. Saturday, March 2, will be a working day for employees working according to a five-day working week schedule.

At the beginning of the year, Kyrgyzstanis did not work from January 1 to January 8.

At the same time, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on transfer of days off, some days will have to be worked, in particular on the day off, March 2, for the working day on January 4.