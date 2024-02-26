17:17
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstanis to have 12 days off in March

This working week will be longer for Kyrgyzstanis working according to a five-day work week schedule. Saturday, March 2, will be a working day for them. But in general, there will be more days off in March.

International Women’s Day on March 8 is officially a non-working holiday in Kyrgyzstan. This year it falls on Friday, followed by the weekend — Saturday and Sunday.

Days off are also expected from March 21 to March 24. But at the same time, according to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution on the transfer of days off, working day on March 22 (Friday) will be transferred to April 8.
link: https://24.kg/english/287633/
views: 88
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves transfer of days off in 2024
Labor Ministry proposes to announce New Year holidays on January 1-7
Kyrgyzstanis to have five days off in November
Officials propose canceling days off on some public holidays in Kyrgyzstan
New Year holidays announced in Kyrgyzstan on January 1-8, 2023
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off in November
Kyrgyzstanis to have three days off in July
Kyrgyzstanis could have nine days off in May
Popular
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
26 February, Monday
17:05
Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region
16:49
Kyrgyzstanis to have 12 days off in March
16:36
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
16:03
Zamirbek Bazarbekov: Courts in Kyrgyzstan have not achieved independence
15:53
Hajj 2024: SDMK announces cost of trip to Mecca