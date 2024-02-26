Kyrgyzstanis to have 12 days off in March

This working week will be longer for Kyrgyzstanis working according to a five-day work week schedule. Saturday, March 2, will be a working day for them. But in general, there will be more days off in March.

International Women’s Day on March 8 is officially a non-working holiday in Kyrgyzstan. This year it falls on Friday, followed by the weekend — Saturday and Sunday.

Days off are also expected from March 21 to March 24. But at the same time, according to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution on the transfer of days off, working day on March 22 (Friday) will be transferred to April 8.