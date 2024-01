Kyrgyzstanis will have a long working week. Saturday, January 27, will be a working day for Kyrgyzstanis who work according to a five-day working week schedule.

At the beginning of the year, Kyrgyzstanis had long New Year holidays until January 8.

At the same time, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on transfer of days-off, some days on the weekend will be working days. In particular, January 27 will be a working day in the republic.