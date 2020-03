Anarbek Kalmatov has been appointed an Executive Secretary of the Pardon Commission under the President of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant order.

Anarbek Kalmatov was born on July 6, 1963. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State University named after 50 years of the USSR as an expert in the field of law.

He was a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the 5th convocation.