Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emir of Qatar discuss cooperation between countries

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The heads of state discussed pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The parties outlined joint plans for the current year to increase cooperation between the two countries.

«The Qatari side expressed its readiness to allocate a grant for implementation of social projects in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to invest in the country’s economic projects,» the statement says.