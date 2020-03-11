11:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sharp dollar appreciation: Government keeps situation under control

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan held a meeting on the situation in world markets and its impact on the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the Cabinet, the situation in the foreign exchange market and in the banking sector was discussed, as well as measures taken to ensure stability of the national currency in connection with lowering oil prices and negative fluctuations in the foreign exchange markets of the countries that are the main trade and economic partners of Kyrgyzstan.

Particular attention was paid to the main risks of influence of external shocks on the economy of Kyrgyzstan and measures to stabilize the level of trade balance.

Officials told about importance of effective use of the existing tools of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic to ensure stable and balanced operation of the foreign exchange market.

According to the Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Tolkunbek Abdygulov, as of today, there is a «natural» reaction of commercial banks and exchange offices to external fluctuations.

The bank has sufficient reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations of the national currency.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed the need for a quick response and taking effective measures to smooth sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the national currency, as well as to ensure stable operation of the country’s financial and credit institutions.

He instructed to assess the impact of exchange rate differences on the international markets in order to take effective measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and maintain the level of export of domestic products abroad.

The Ministry of Economy and the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation have been instructed to constantly monitor the prices of essential goods and food products to prevent unjustified and speculative price increases.
link: https://24.kg/english/146115/
views: 84
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts record intervention
U.S. dollar selling rate grows to 73 soms
U.S. dollar exchange rate falls by 0.3% in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 20 tyiyns since beginning of week
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 10 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar selling rate drops to 69.6 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar exchange rate falls by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar exchange rate continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan
Ruble exchange rate grows, U.S. dollar falls in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar falls in price by 25 tyiyns for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
11 March, Wednesday
11:25
One of arrested at rally for Sadyr Japarov - mentally ill person One of arrested at rally for Sadyr Japarov - mentally...
11:14
Russian feminists hold rally in support of women's march in Bishkek
10:38
Sharp dollar appreciation: Government keeps situation under control
10:19
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts record intervention
10:10
Parliamentary speaker asks Ambassador of Iran to help drivers stuck at border
10 March, Tuesday
18:14
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat