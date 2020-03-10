18:55
President inspects rehabilitation of water supply system in Batken

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with implementation of the project on rehabilitation of the water supply and sewage system in Batken. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The project is implemented with the assistance of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Director of the State Agency for Water Resources Kokumbek Tashtanaliev said that all construction work was planned to be completed in August 2020. As of today, the new building of Taza Suu municipal enterprise has been built in Baken, the necessary machinery and equipment has been purchased, construction of new sewage systems is nearing completion.

Batken is currently 60 percent provided with clean drinking water, and the rate will reach 98 percent after completion of the project.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed during a talk with the local population that providing remote cities and regions with clean water is a priority of the state policy of regional development and one of his main election promises. The President assured that the issue of providing the population with clean drinking water would be gradually resolved throughout the country by the end of 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/146073/
