Gas supply will be suspended in some districts of Bishkek from March 9 to March 13. Public Relations and Media service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reports.

In connection with emergency recovery work, the supply of gas will be cut off:

— In Krasny Stroitel housing estate;

— In the district, bounded by Dzhamanbaev, Gagarin, Ostrovsky, Bakaev, Altymyshev, Minin, Tabaldiev Streets, Aitmatov Avenue, Ostrovsky Lane, Ala-Archa river.