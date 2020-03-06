Farid Niyazov: President should have taken into account temper of Atambayev

The ex-head of the Presidential Administration, Farid Niyazov, who is a defendant in a criminal case on events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019, made a statement.

He does not agree with conclusions of the investigation that Almazbek Atambayev’s demands to create a government of public trust is organizing an attempt to seize power by force.

«The Internet is full of materials according to which a seven-point resolution was adopted at the last year’s rally on July 3 at Media Forum building. Two months were given to the head of state and the Parliament to fulfill the requirements to stop lawlessness and return the activities of state bodies to the legal framework, dismiss the Cabinet of Ministers and create a government of public trust,» the statement says.

Farid Niyazov believes that «there is an obvious attempt to fabricate allegations of a violent seizure of power.»

«The position of the investigation was openly published in the materials of the State Commission on the Koi-Tash events and made public in the Parliament and in other materials of the media. However, almost all independent lawyers confirm that the main reason for the riots and the death of the Deputy Head of Alpha Usen Niyazbekov was the rash actions of the SCNS management,» he notes.

According to the author of the statement, the investigators did not bother themselves with evidence.

«If Atambayev intended to keep power, there were plenty of options to organize a second presidential term for him. The allegations that Almazbek Sharshenovich wanted to manipulate Jeenbekov are also untenable. Is the former president not entitled to give advice to the current head of state and even criticize the government as a citizen? The matter is how all this is perceived on a personal level. He (Sooronbai Jeenbekov. — Note of 24.kg news agency) knew and should have taken into account the temper of Atambayev,» the accused Farid Niyazov says.

The ex-head of the Presidential Administration did not explain why the head of state was obliged to «take into account the temper of Atambayev,» and did not specify whether Sooronbai Jeenbekov himself asked for advice before the conflict with his former friend, especially in an aggressive form.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings under a number of articles of the Criminal Code on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8. The investigation is completed. Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with mass riots, hooliganism, murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against a government official, attempted seizure of power, illegal arms trafficking and hostage taking.