Court bans all rallies, campaigns in Bishkek until July 1

The Pervomaisky District Court considered the lawsuit of the Bishkek City Hall on restriction of holding of protests and peaceful assemblies in the capital.

During the hearing, representatives of the City Hall explained their demands by the coronavirus epidemic and the unrest that occurred on March 2.

Plaintiffs asked to ban the events until July 1.

Representative of Chance Crisis Center noted that the march of feminists planned for March 8 was necessary to protect the rights of women and children.

Judge Zarema Beisheeva ruled to restrict holding of rallies and peaceful assemblies until July 1.

Recall, the feminists planned to hold a women’s march of solidarity on March 8 in Bishkek. However, city officials opposed the campaign.