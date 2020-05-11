16:25
Meetings and rallies banned in At-Bashi district of Naryn region

Security measures have been stepped up in At-Bashi district of Naryn region. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in the region Emilbek Alymkulov told.

According to him, quarantine was introduced in the region after abolition of the state of emergency in connection with the spread of coronavirus.

«As you know, the outbreak of coronavirus was registered exactly in At-Bashi district. There are no new cases now. Nevertheless, we decided to step up measures. Roadblocks were set up at the exit from two villages — in Acha-Kaiyndy and At-Bashi. Working hours of trade outlets and services were reduced. Eight observation units work,» he said.

According to Emilbek Alymkulov, it is forbidden to hold meetings and rallies in the district.

A rally was held in Acha-Kaiyndy village in At-Bashi district on May 8. Residents demanded not to interfere with spring field work and opposed general rapid tests for coronavirus. According to the regional administration, mass testing of residents for coronavirus will not be conducted.
