Rallies banned in Leninsky district of Bishkek

Rallies were also banned in Leninsky district of Bishkek. A lawyer Erik Iriskulbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, residents of Dzhal microdistrict planned to hold a peaceful rally at the City Hall building.

«On March 4, they received a notification from law enforcement agencies about decision of the Leninsky District Administration to ban peaceful assemblies,» he said.

Today, the Leninisky District Court upheld the administration’s decision.

«The day before, the court returned the lawsuit because representatives of the administration did not appear. The main reason for the ban is the coronavirus. But yesterday, the district administration requested a ban on any gatherings in the district, with the exception of Ak-Kula racetrack. We paid attention to this. Today they changed their claims and completely banned them from March 4 to July 1,» he said.

Recall, the Pervomaisky District Court decided to restrict holding of protests and peaceful assemblies in the district until July 1, 2020.
