Majority coalition elects candidates to Council for Selection of Judges

Deputy Chairman of the Council for Selection of Judges Tilektech Begaliev intends to leave his post. Head of the majority coalition of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Isa Omurkulov announced at its meeting.

He noted that a letter of resignation was submitted by Tilektesh Begaliev.

Nuriya Satybaeva, Altynbek Tumonov, Marlen Tentemishov, Marsbek Zhakypov presented their resumes as candidates. Isa Omurkulov recalled that there should be a secret voting according to the regulations.

As a result, the deputies supported Marlen Tentemishov and Altynbek Tumonov.