17:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Majority coalition elects candidates to Council for Selection of Judges

Deputy Chairman of the Council for Selection of Judges Tilektech Begaliev intends to leave his post. Head of the majority coalition of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Isa Omurkulov announced at its meeting.

He noted that a letter of resignation was submitted by Tilektesh Begaliev.

Nuriya Satybaeva, Altynbek Tumonov, Marlen Tentemishov, Marsbek Zhakypov presented their resumes as candidates. Isa Omurkulov recalled that there should be a secret voting according to the regulations.

As a result, the deputies supported Marlen Tentemishov and Altynbek Tumonov.
link: https://24.kg/english/145614/
views: 84
Print
Related
Deputies approve judges of Constitutional Chamber
Relevant committee approves judges of Constitutional Chamber
Judge of Kara-Kul City Court suspended from office
Selection of applicants for vacancies at Constitutional Chamber completing
At least 81 judges were imposed disciplinary sanctions in 2019
President awards best employees of judicial system of Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov aware of judges violating justice
President speaks for improvement of laws on selection of judges
Bishkek City Court replaces chairperson and deputies
New composition of Council of Judges formed in Kyrgyzstan (list)
Popular
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House
5 March, Thursday
16:42
Two cars collide in Bishkek, one of them turns over Two cars collide in Bishkek, one of them turns over
16:19
Teacher of Bishkek school diagnosed with active form of tuberculosis
16:06
Most of refugees in Kyrgyzstan are from Syria and Afghanistan
15:46
Police detain another woman for attack on employees of Parliament
15:37
Majority coalition elects candidates to Council for Selection of Judges