A mini park will appear in Tunguch microdistrict instead of a parking lot on Ankara street in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The decision was made the day before at a working meeting.

«The deputy head of Bishkekglavarchitecture Marat Zhoroev and employees of the Improvement and Landscape Architecture Department presented a conceptual design of the future park. It includes walking areas, new sidewalks, benches and, of course, green spaces,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall added that the deputy of the Bishkek City Council, Elmir Dosaliev, proposed to organize a playground in the neighboring area, where parking lot is now located. City services were instructed to check entitling documents.

The mini park is planned to be completed this year.