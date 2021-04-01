18:25
Three new mini parks to appear in Bishkek

Three new mini parks will be laid out in the capital. Head of Bishkekzelenkhoz Urmat Derbishev announced at a press conference.

According to him, green zones will appear in Rabochiy Gorodok, Tunguch microdistrict and Ak-Bosogo residential area.

Urmat Derbishev added that it is planned to plant more than 15,000 saplings of coniferous and deciduous trees, about 3,000 shrubs, more than 1.5 million annual flowers, 150,000 hedge plants.

In addition, the company will continue work on arrangement and restoration of the irrigation system, construction of an irrigation water pipeline, and will also drill four new wells for irrigation of green spaces.
