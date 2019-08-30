Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek lost its former glory of a green city

Frunze city was the greenest in the Soviet Union, and Bishkek has lost its former glory. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during opening of a park on the Southern Highway in the capital.

He complained that the residents of the city cannot be proud of the ecology.

«We laid a capsule in April. Passing by, I saw how builders were working. The City Administration laid out the park in a short time. Frunze city was the greenest in the Soviet Union once, it was famous for its cleanliness, but Bishkek has lost this glory recently. It is covered by smog during the heating season. This is all because we do not have a «green» policy,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The head of state noted that parks and beautiful buildings should restore the aesthetic appearance of the capital. The City Administration needs to draw up a plan for this.