New minipark appears in Osh city

Construction of a new minipark has been completed in Osh city on Razzakov Street, 26. Press service of the City Administration of the southern capital reported.

Paving stones were reportedly laid; benches, litter bins, a street lighting system were installed, and irrigation network was laid. Work is carried out by the combine for improvement and green farming.

Osh Mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov noted that the minipark would become one of the favorite vacation places for residents of the microdistrict.