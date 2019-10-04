New green recreation area appears in Dzhal microdistrict

Bishkek City Administration completed improvement of another public space — green zone in Dzhal microdistrict in Bishkek. Press service of the city administration reported.

The green area appeared at the intersection of Tynaliev and Masaliev Streets.

A flower bed was laid out in the recreation area. Its composition is based on the novel by Chingiz Aitmatov The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years. This theme was not chosen by chance — an art group DOXA previously painted a portrait of the great writer on the wall of the nearest high-rise building.

A lawn was planted on the land plot, and employees of Bishkekzelenkhoz laid stones on the slopes.

Municipal services also landscaped a plot on the other side of Masaliev Street — at the intersection with Sadyrbaev Street.

The flower bed is made of 40,000 flowers. It is planned to create group flower arrangements in the style of an alpine garden with large stones and perennial flowers. At least 26 large-sized linden and catalpa trees have been planted at the initiative of the head of Leninsky district Toktosun Sultanov. The remaining trees and shrubs will be planted in mid-October.

The city administration noted that the land plot stood empty for many years and was untended.