Another recreation area to appear in Dzhal microdistrict of Bishkek

Another public recreation area will appear in Dzhal microdistrict in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Its construction will begin near the multi-storey house 12 in the near future.

A land plot of 786 square meters has been allocated for the recreation area. 18 outdoor and sports exercise machines will be installed along with lighting. The recreation area will also have benches.

The existing football field will be repaired and improved for citizens — football fans.

Its preliminary design was developed by architects of Bishkekglavarchitecture municipal enterprise.

The project cost is 3.3 million soms, funds were allocated from the city budget. BMAsisst won the competition for construction of the sites. Contractors promise to complete the construction within a few months.