New park opened in Bishkek

A new park was opened on Southern Highway in Bishkek today.

The ceremony was attended by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov, officials of municipal services and residents of the city. In his speech, the head of state noted that parks and beautiful buildings should restore the aesthetic appearance of the capital.

Children’s dance and youth groups performed for the gathered people.

The territory of the new park is about 10 hectares. Green topiaries as well as garden figures are installed there.

The capsule on the construction site was laid by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov.
