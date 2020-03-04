National Bank of Kyrgyzstan spends $ 86 mln on interventions in 2020

For two months of 2020, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted interventions for $ 86 million selling dollars. Head of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the financial regulator conducted interventions in the amount of $ 151 million in 2019.

«We do not keep the exchange rate of som. The policy of the National Bank is such that the national currency is free floating. Price is determined by supply and demand. The National Bank conducts interventions when there is an urgent need and threat of growth or drop in the exchange rate, as well as a currency shortage,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.