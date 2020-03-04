18:19
Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus

«Outbreak of coronavirus infection will have certain consequences for the domestic economy, and we need to minimize the risks,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today at a video conference.

According to him, an anti-crisis action plan is being developed. The Cabinet will try to foresee all potential risks and minimize the consequences in it.

«It should be borne in mind that China accounts for one fifth of our turnover. A significant part is the import of goods from the neighboring country. Therefore, a deeper analysis of the impact of the epidemiological situation on the business environment is necessary in order to minimize the consequences. For this, it is necessary to step up the search for alternative markets and to develop effective mechanisms to support business,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev became the head of the emergency response center for anti-crisis measures. Work will be carried out in two main directions. The first is the provision with essential products in needed amount, the second is taxes and payments to the budget.

«We should always hope for the best, but keep in mind the worst case scenario. We must analyze the available stocks of products and have a clear idea of ​​what goods, where, at what price and in what time can be imported into the country. Closure of borders with the PRC leads to a drop in customs duties and affects the work of industrial enterprises in the regions,» the head of Government stressed.

The coronavirus situation is already becoming a source of partial uncertainty for the budget and the economy.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«Therefore, the task of the heads of rural councils, heads of districts and governors is to study the situation at each such object and promptly raise issues of solving certain problems. There are facilities where Chinese citizens were involved, who left the republic for a while and lost the opportunity to return to their work places. We are talking about construction of roads and other infrastructure and industrial facilities. In the shortest possible time measures should be developed that will allow continuing work at these facilities. If necessary, other specialists should be involved,» he said.
