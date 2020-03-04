18:18
Local elections: Environment is extremely important for Bishkek residents

At least 41 percent of Bishkek residents believe that the main priority of candidates in the next local elections should be the environment. Survey of the International Republican Institute (IRI) says.

In addition, they should pay attention to roads (39 percent of respondents), medical facilities (38 percent), waste collection (33 percent), and industrial development (32 percent).

Bishkek is the only city in Kyrgyzstan where residents paid special attention to environmental issues.

Most residents of Chui region (47 percent) consider water supply as a priority for politicians in local elections, and social assistance — in Talas (56 percent) and Batken (47 percent) regions. Provision with medical facilities is extremely important in Issyk-Kul region (48 percent) and Osh (50 percent), with schools — in Naryn (59 percent), Osh (49 percent) and Jalal-Abad (40 percent) regions.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. It involved 1,483 people from all over the country and was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.
