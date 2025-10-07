Prosecutor’s office uncovers environmental damage in Talas

The prosecutor’s office of Talas district has identified violations of land use legislation, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the supervisory authority, in 2022, the land commission of Talas district administration issued a permit for the extraction of sand, gravel, and clay at Karyer site in Besh-Tash rural area, covering 2.2 hectares. Due to a lack of proper oversight, the pastureland layer was damaged.

This resulted in environmental damage amounting to 23,430 million soms. A criminal case has been opened, and an investigation is underway.