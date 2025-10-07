15:43
USD 87.45
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.06
English

Prosecutor’s office uncovers environmental damage in Talas

The prosecutor’s office of Talas district has identified violations of land use legislation, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the supervisory authority, in 2022, the land commission of Talas district administration issued a permit for the extraction of sand, gravel, and clay at Karyer site in Besh-Tash rural area, covering 2.2 hectares. Due to a lack of proper oversight, the pastureland layer was damaged.

This resulted in environmental damage amounting to 23,430 million soms. A criminal case has been opened, and an investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/346294/
views: 91
Print
Related
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
Damage from strong winds in Kyrgyzstan reaches almost 15 million soms
Fines for environmental violations in Bishkek exceed 1 million soms
Damage from natural disasters assessed in Kyrgyzstan
Up to 65,000 soms fine for harm to environment and livestock - new law
Wind tears roofs off multi-story buildings, damages electrical wires in Talas
Strong wind blows off roofs of 14 houses in Issyk-Kul district
99 buildings damaged by recent earthquake in Ak-Tala district
Construction of Batken eco-city to begin at the foot of Aigul-Too mountain
Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor created in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
7 October, Tuesday
15:13
Prosecutor’s office uncovers environmental damage in Talas Prosecutor’s office uncovers environmental damage in Ta...
15:01
Over 30,000 vehicles with foreign number plates legalized in Kyrgyzstan
14:52
Corruption scheme uncovered at State Property Management Agency
14:15
UNICEF to raise funds in Kyrgyzstan for children for the first time
14:05
Competition for authors in several school subjects to be announced in Kyrgyzstan