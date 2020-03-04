Three veterans from Kyrgyzstan to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow

Three veterans from Kyrgyzstan will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow. The Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan, Nikolai Udovichenko, told at a press conference.

According to him, candidates have already been chosen, but changes are possible due to the age of the veterans.

The Ambassador added that many events are planned for the anniversary, in which participation of veterans is planned.

«Preparations are underway; lists are being agreed with the Republican Council of Veterans. The main thing is that veterans could withstand the travel and take part in discussions; their personal memories are of interest to young people. In any case, all this is provided at the expense of Russia, including the fare for accompanying persons,» he said.