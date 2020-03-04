New deputy head of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek appointed

Head of the Pervomaisky district of Bishkek, Alibek Birimkulov, introduced his new deputy on social issues to the staff at a planned meeting. Aida Rysbaeva was appointed to the post. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Aida Rysbaeva previously headed the Social Development Department of the City Hall. She is a doctor by profession, worked in the health care system, headed the Family Medicine Center No. 13.

In October 2019, the relevant commission on the budget of the Bishkek City Council wrote a letter to the Bishkek City Hall regarding job competence of the head of the Social Development Department Aida Rysbaeva, and she was sent, according to the deputy of the Bishkek City Council Gulnara Moldobaeva, to London at the expense of the budget.

Later, the City Hall explained that Aida Rysbaeva traveled to London not at the expense of budget, but at the expense of the project funds.