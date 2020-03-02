09:58
32.4 million soms allocated for outpatient tuberculosis treatment

In 2019, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan has paid 32.4 million soms to medical organizations for management and monitoring of tuberculosis patients until completion of treatment on an outpatient basis. Press service of the fund reported.

At least 2,132 patients have completed treatment on an outpatient basis (there were 1,667 people in 2018), including 1,570 with a sensitive form of tuberculosis (in 2018 — 1,279), with drug-resistant form — 562 (388 — in 2018).

The CMIF noted that the mechanism for management and monitoring of patients with tuberculosis before completion of treatment at the outpatient level was introduced in Chui, Talas, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions.
