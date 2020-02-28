15:00
Koi-Tash case: Almazbek Atambayev intends to participate in court hearing

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev intends to participate in the hearing of the case on events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019. Lawyer of the former president Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, preliminary hearing of this criminal case is scheduled for March 2.

According to the lawyer, Almazbek Atambayev expressed a desire to come to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

«It will depend on his state of health. The former head of state currently has critically low blood pressure,» Sergei Slesarev said.

The official representative of SDPK, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, also noted that Almazbek Atambayev intended to take part in the trial.

Earlier, Almazbek Atambayev, who is the main person involved in the case, refused to participate in the proceedings on the illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev is charged with eight articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic: «Organization of mass riots», «Attempted murder», «Organization of murder», «Murder», «Hostage-taking», «Illegal arms trafficking», «Threat or violence against a representative of authority», «Obstruction of investigation» in the framework of the criminal case on the events in Koi-Tash. In addition, Almazbek Atambayev is accused of illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev.
