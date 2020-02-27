17:42
Adybek Nabiev appointed First Deputy Head of Batken district

Adybek Nabiev was appointed the First Deputy Head of Batken District State Administration. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev on February 26. Press service of the Government reported.

The new head was born in 1968 in Govsuvar village, Batken district. He is a lawyer and a Public Service Advisor of the 2nd class.

Previously, he worked as a head of the Department of Defense, Law, Order and Emergency Situations of the Government Office in Batken region.
