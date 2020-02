Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s two-day working visit to the Russian Federation began with laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall in Moscow. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of state paid tribute to the memory of those who died during the Great Patriotic War with a minute of silence.

The event was attended by members of the official delegation of Kyrgyzstan.

Within the framework of the visit, the heads of the two states will take part in the opening ceremony of the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia; meetings are planned with the President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, and the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.