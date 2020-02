Bekbolot Aliev was appointed a new Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The official was introduced to the team yesterday. Bekbolot Aliev has been the Deputy Chairman of the State Property Management Fund since 2016. He will oversee fiscal policy issues.

Bekbolot Aliev was appointed instead Dastan Kadyrov, who was dismissed by order of the Prime Minister in connection with appointment to another post.