13:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes book in pretrial detention center

The former president of the country writes a book in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Jooshev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former head of state has already written almost half of the future book. It is about the childhood and school years of the author.

«Almazbek Atambayev writes the book by himself. He was given special notebooks for it. Despite his state of health remains critical, he continues to work — he writes by his own hands,» Zamir Jooshev said.

He added that Almazbek Atambayev refused to sign the indictment within a criminal case on riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in two criminal cases. He was charged with corruption within the case on unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev. The ex-president was also charged with corruption and murder during the events in Koi-Tash.
link: https://24.kg/english/144895/
views: 75
Print
Related
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev sends 15 letters from pretrial detention center
Employees of National Center for Torture Prevention visit Atambayev
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev is under round-the-clock medical supervision
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to get acquainted with Koi-Tash events materials
Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atambayev
Atambayev’s case: Former president’s children and wife allowed to visit him
Koi-Tash events: Almazbek Atambayev accused of eight counts
Atambayev’s case. Channel 7 taken away from ex-president
Atambayev’s case. Military Prosecutor's Office lifts attachment of some property
President of Tatarstan presents Raisa Atambayeva with car and driver
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live
27 February, Thursday
12:05
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner after rain Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner after rai...
12:01
New Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
11:56
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes book in pretrial detention center
11:38
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Moscow
11:28
Man sews his mouth shut in protest at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow