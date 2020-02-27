Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes book in pretrial detention center

The former president of the country writes a book in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Jooshev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former head of state has already written almost half of the future book. It is about the childhood and school years of the author.

«Almazbek Atambayev writes the book by himself. He was given special notebooks for it. Despite his state of health remains critical, he continues to work — he writes by his own hands,» Zamir Jooshev said.

He added that Almazbek Atambayev refused to sign the indictment within a criminal case on riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in two criminal cases. He was charged with corruption within the case on unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev. The ex-president was also charged with corruption and murder during the events in Koi-Tash.